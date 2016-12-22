1,000 staff promoted at BDO

NEARLY 1,000 STAFF have been promoted by BDO in the run-up to Christmas.

The 980 promotions, outside of the firm’s partners, are across its disciplines and support functions.

BDO saw revenues climb 3.8% to £405m for 2015/16, while profits leaped 22% to £80.3m. It won the Global Firm of the Year in the 2016 British Accountancy Awards.

“Attracting talent is important, but rewarding and retaining it is even more so,” said managing partner Paul Eagland. “2016 has been a year of targeted growth and investment for BDO, and our success has been down to the hard work and determination of all our people.”

The promotions come at a time of change for the firm, as England took on the role from Simon Michaels in October. It is also grappling with increased technological change and new demands from clients during a time of political, social and economic upheaval.

“The pace of change in the accountancy profession is remarkable. Technology, regulation, automation and globalisation are shaping our future, but it’s the people behind these innovations that can really drive value for our clients,” Eagland added.

“Businesses don’t just want a ‘numbers person’ handling their accounts. They rely on business advisers to challenge their thinking and provide innovative, joined-up solutions that help them succeed. All the promotions we’ve awarded this year are reflective of the extra mile people go to ensure our clients get the very best advice and service.”

BDO has previously stated that it was looking to hire or promote 25 people to partner level in 2016/17, from the start of its financial year in July. It has already filled 18 posts.