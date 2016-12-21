KPMG global asset management head joins Bristol Water as chief exec

MEL KARAM has been appointed as the CEO of Bristol Water from KPMG International.
Karam over 25 years’ experience in asset management and capital delivery in the power and utility industry. The appointment is in effect from 1 April 2017.
Keith Ludeman, Bristol Water chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mel Karam to Bristol Water, his experience is ideally placed to lead the organisation through the forthcoming Water 2020 changes and the new retail market.”
Karam is currently a partner and global head of asset management at KPMG International. He has been leading work across over 25 countries including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, India and Singapore.
The news comes as advisory services have pushed KPMG International to 8% growth.
Ludeman concluded: “Mel’s leadership and expertise will ensure that we can continue to build on our existing achievements and allow our customers to have trust and confidence in how we work and the water we supply.”
